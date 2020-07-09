Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Wednesday:
Ricky G. Stanley, 37, Nortonville, was arrested Monday and charged with failure to appear on a Muhlenberg County bench warrant.
Michelle L. Stephens, 42, Earlington, was arrested Monday and charged with failure to appear and contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order on Christian County bench warrants.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department made arrests and information was available on the Hopkins County Jail website:
Melissa A. Stegman, 44, Henderson was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to appear.
Jessica L. Chaney, 32, Poplar Bluff, Mo., was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree bail jumping, nonpayment of court costs, fees, fines, and three counts of failure to appear.
Whitney L. Densmore, 20, Dawson Springs, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rebecca D. Hughes, 27, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card under $500.
Kaitlyn N. Potts, 24, Dawson Springs, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear.
Richard D. Crabtree, 57, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of theft by deception — including cold checks — under $500.
Catherine A. Crabtree, 58, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft by deception — including cold checks — under $500.
Robert L. Torain, 32, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) under $500 and third-degree criminal trespassing.
