Willie Mae Elliott was the first black woman to own a funeral home in Madisonville, and probably the entire state of Kentucky, according to an article that was published in The Messenger by Michael Lowery, in April 2004.
She was born on April 24, 1917, in Hopkins County and graduated from Madisonville Rosenwald School. Elliott graduated from the Gupton‐Jones College of Embalming and Mortuary Science in Nashville, Tennessee, with the class of 1939‐40, earning academic medals in reconstructive arts.
She never conducted a closed‐casket funeral due to her reconstruction skills, said Lowery. She was using reconstruction techniques and new materials to build tissues even before products were invented for that purpose.
She founded Elliott Mortuary in 1941 and operated it for 60 years.
In addition to her mortuary business, Elliott was also the first person to run a private ambulance service in Hopkins County, starting that business in 1974. When she was 57 years old, she certified as an EMT.
Her life was one of firsts.
She and her mother, Mary Belle Lewis, were instrumental in starting an NAACP chapter in Madisonville in the 1940s. She was the first woman to be president of the Kentucky Black Funeral Directors’ Association and buried the first black person in the formerly all‐white Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Her involvement in the civil rights movement led to black voter registration drives in Hopkins County.
According to Lowery, “Willie Mae Elliott set out on her own as an unmarried black woman, undeterred by the social obstacles her sex and race placed on her in the mid 20th century. The hatred and ignorance of racism never deterred her. She worked hard at all times for the right things, those things she felt strongest in her heart.”
She passed away on April 9, 2004.
Information provided by Judy B. Adkins’ 2011 edition of “Some Women of Note from Hopkins County, Kentucky” from the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
