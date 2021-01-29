Leaders from the local black community and representatives from the Hopkins County School Board are working out details for a proposed meeting that could take place as early as next week.
Marcus Ray — interim director of the local NAACP chapter — and J.W. Durst — the man appointed to fill a vacant two-year term on the board — have confirmed that they plan to sit down and talk about concerns stemming from Durst’s appointment.
Joining the two in that meeting will likely be School Board President John Osborne, African American Coalition of Hopkins County President Bill McReynolds and Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby.
Both Ray and McReynolds submitted letters to Osborne regarding Durst’s appointment this week. In those letters, both groups voiced displeasure that neither of the two black females who applied for the vacant seat were selected.
Durst had held the seat the previous four years but did not seek reelection in November’s general election. Doug Center ran unopposed for the District 5 seat but was never sworn into office after he accepted employment outside the county that will force him to move.
Following state statue, the board opened the position up and accepted applications. In all, five individuals applied. The board had the option to interview applicants or to appoint someone to the spot based on their resume.
In the end, Durst was chosen which left both local groups questioning the process. The all-white board has not had a black member in over 30 years, which has left both Ray and McReynolds questioning why the group passed on a chance to add some diversity to its ranks.
Durst, who has been asked by McReynolds to step away from his appointment, has indicated he does not plan to do so. Instead, he says he feels his experience can help the board move forward with some important projects over the next two years. Specifically, Durst pointed to the construction of the new Hanson Elementary school and the system’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before deciding not to seek reelection, Durst said he reached out to several African American leaders in his district to gauge their interest in the seat or to possibly identify someone else to run. At that time, he said no one from the African American community stepped forward, thus leaving Center to run unopposed.
Durst has also expressed his support for more diversity on the board moving forward.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with the African American leaders to promote equality and diversity throughout our school district,” said Durst. “It is my hope that these conversations are just the beginning in unifying our community by embracing our differences and celebrating our shared values.”
Specific details of the meeting have not been released. The meeting would not be subject to open meeting rules as long as a quorum of the board is not in attendance.
