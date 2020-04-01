Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Tuesday:
• Phyllis J. Burbridge, 21, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
Dawson Springs Police Department
The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Chad M. Poole, 23, of Dawson Springs was charged Tuesday, March 24 with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Christian County.
• Skylar B.T. Rogers, 29 of Madisonville was charged Sunday, March 22 with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting, giving false identification to an officer and three counts of failure to appear.
• Charlie J. Sasser, 28, of Madisonville was charged Friday, March 19 with public intoxication.
• An unnamed juvenile was charged Sunday, March 22 with third- degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
