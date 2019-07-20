Contingent from China to payvisit to sister city of Madisonville

Seven Chinese students from Madisonville's sister city will spend next week in Madisonville learning about American culture. The trip, organized by the Learning Center of Madisonville, will be centered around opening the students up to some Kentucky-based cuisine, Southern etiquette and a look at some of the beautiful nature in the area.
This is only one of the several steps that Madisonville
has taken to foster a relationship between itself and Dongying City, China. The relationship began in late 2012 when the office of Former Mayor David Jackson and Dongying City officials began communicating. The connection was soldified when Jackson led a 10-member team to cultivate the Sister Cities relationship. While Dongying City has sent officials to Madisonville in the past, this trip marks the first of one by Chinese youths, who will be accompanied by a teacher.
The trip featured the students traveling to Boston, New York City and other metropolitan areas before arriving here to spend time in Madisonville
According to Learning Center President Nan Nance, she and Learning Center Board Member Sara Lutz built the itinerary around Nance's own experience as both a Chinese native and Madisonville resident.
Nance, who originally settled in California before coming to Madisonville, said this small Kentucky town has more to offer for students than a typical metropolitan area in America. Cities in the East and West Coast, she gave as an example, have such a diverse and substantial population that true American culture, which the Chinese students are interested in, can get lost.
"These students want to come here and learn what is real America," she said. "I think Madisonville is the perfect location to learn how Americans live - what we eat, what we do everyday, how we live in our neighborhoods and make friendships."
The itinerary has the students attending multiple events that represent American culture such as a Madisonville Miners baseball game and the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair. They will also visit Madisonville parks to hike, kayak and study the surrounding nature.
"We want them to learn about Kentucky beauty," Nance said. "Madisonville has a lot of nature around that Chinese cities don't have. We want to take them on the hike and say, 'Look at these trees, look at the birds.' Those things they cannot learn in China because they focus on the book."
The students will also receive a "taste of Kentucky" from a dinner hosted by The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, according to President Leslie Curneal.
The dinner will also feature a program led by the Young Professionals of Hopkins County, according to its president, Chad Menser.
The program will consist of a presentation about Kentucky culture, an interactive meal preparation of Kentucky cuisine and lessons on Southern etiquette and colloquialism. The Young Professionals have also invited Madisonville youths of a similar age to dine with the students.
According to Menser, Madisonville has a substantial responsibility to show these students what "small town America" as a whole is like, but the city is more than up to the task.
"We want to show them a good time, enrich them culturally and just extend a hand of friendship and welcome," Menser said. "And hopefully they leave here thinking, 'What a wonderful place to live.' "
Nance said this trip, which touches on history, geography and professional development, is just what Dongying City wants for their youth population.
"I visit China every year, and I know (Chinese citizens) want their kids to go out and see the world," she said. "Being a small town, we have so much to offer them about American life."
