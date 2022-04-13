Thunderstorms and rain will continue to hit Madisonville and the Hopkins County area at least through today. Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said they expect two rounds of storms today. One that was expected to start last night and go into this morning, while the second will start this afternoon and into this evening. “Our main concern is with heavy rain and flooding,” he said. “I would just urge everyone to be weather aware.” He said there is concern for widespread damage and tornadoes. He encourages everyone to be contentious of the weather and be prepared. The high for today is 76, with a low of 43. On Thursday, the high is 65, with a low of 43, and on Friday, the high is 69, with a low of 47.