The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Brandi Edwards, 41, of Central City, was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended license.
Daniel Rickard, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with high beam headlights intensity — revealing a person at 350 feet, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
James Young, 37, of Dunmor, was charged Tuesday with four counts of failure to appear.
