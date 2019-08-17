Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
Kayte Dame looks down the menu to find what she wants for lunch Frdiay as part of the "Food Truck Friday" held near Madisonville City Hall. Friday's vendors where Cobb's Rollin Smoke BBQ and Dibby's Ice Cream. The event was hosted by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. Melanie Tapp, the business relationship director for ED, said they have had a lot of interest from vendors and will continue to offer the event through the end of the month. "We're going to see how the rest of this month goes and then hopefully see from there if we move on into September," she said.
