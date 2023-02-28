The Glema Mahr is excited to host the 2023 Student Art Exhibit, which is now open and will run through March 31, 2023. The exhibit is approximately 450 pieces by Hopkins County students representing 14 different schools and home schools throughout the county.
Regular gallery hours are 9a.m. to 4p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours on Glema Center event days. Gallery admission is free. For more information please call 270-821-2787 for more information.
