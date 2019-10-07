HENDERSON, Ky. - How does war in the Middle East affect Henderson?
According to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky), it's usually in the form of infrastructure or the lack of funding for it.
That was a point of discussion Thursday when Paul spoke at a joint luncheon of the Rotary Club of Henderson and the Henderson Leadership Initiative. The event was held at the Preston Fine Arts Center.
"We've been at war too long," he said. "I think our soldiers are war weary. I don't know what the mission is in Afghanistan anymore. And it's extraordinarily expensive. It costs $51 billion a year, and we're really not clear on who the enemy is anymore."
"After 9/11, we had a vote in Congress, which was the right thing to do. You don't go to war unless you vote on it. Almost every one, Republican or Democrat, were unified that people can't attack us. But it's been 18 years. We can't commit another generation and another generation (to war) with no debate," Paul said.
"There's an economic reason why and a humanitarian reason why" we need more debate before becoming involved in military conflicts, he said.
"(Roughly), 4,400 American soldiers died to liberate Iraq (from Saddam Hussein) and the end result is Iraq is now aligned with Iran," Paul said. "And we say, we need to attack Iran. Well, but in order to attack Iran, we have to attack Iraq, and when does it stop?"
"I've been arguing to end the Afghan War and to give all of our combat soldiers $2,500 in bonus pay, declare victory and come home," he said. "People say, if (the U.S.) leaves, then terrorists will take over. It looks to me like they've already taken over ... the $51 billion we spend over there, what does it go for? We build them highways, and they can't maintain them so we pay to do that. In Afghanistan, we built them a natural gas station for their cars. But the majority don't have cars. Any cars. So we've built them this great, green gas station which cost $45 million, and they don't drive.
"We did defeat the enemy. We should declare victory, but we can't stay forever and ever," he said.
"People say to me, 'We need help with roads and bridges in Henderson,' " Paul said. "I'm for you. And what I tell people, 'I'll try to help you get that money, but we've got to take it from somewhere. We can't add to the national debt.' If we had the $51 billion we spend over there and put half of that into the treasury and half into infrastructure, we'd have a lot of infrastructure (in the United States)."
The senator said there are federally funded agencies which could be cut from the budget and people wouldn't know they are gone.
"An example of one I'd cut is the National Science Foundation," he said. "They spent half a million dollars studying whether taking a selfie of yourself while smiling makes you happy. I kid you not. They spent $10 million studying the male mating call of a frog in Panama to see if his call is different in the city than in the country.
"I can tell you that rural Kentucky versus cities in Kentucky, we have different mating calls," Paul joked.
"Government needs to cut spending," he said, adding that the fault for wasteful spending in Washington falls squarely on the shoulders of both parties.
"Republicans want more military spending, and Democrats want more welfare spending," he said. "The only way they can get it is through compromise. And they do compromise by increasing the overall spending. The compromise is going in the wrong direction. Both parties need to say we need to spend less and get back to fiscal responsibility."
While the nation faces several weighty issues, Paul said it's still a really good time to be alive and living in the United States.
"A 3 percent unemployment rate is amazing," he said. "The country is doing really well. In context of the world, there's never, ever, ever been a better time to be alive. The world economy is an amazing thing right now. Poverty is being eliminated. In 1820, 90 percent of people (around the world) lived in extreme poverty. In the early 1960s, one-third of the world's population lived in extreme poverty. Today, it's less than 10 percent."
When capitalism faces off with socialism, he said, it's the latter that doesn't work.
"Read the history of the 20th Century. The most common associations with socialism are genocide, poverty and famine. One-hundred million people died last century from famine. It's estimated that 80 percent of them died (due to) socialism because the collectivization of the farms was a disaster," Paul said. "People don't work as hard when it's not theirs. The incentive isn't there."
Overall, he said, "It's a good time to be alive, and there's good news. The good news is that we live in, without question, the greatest country ever in the history of mankind."
During a question and answer period, an older resident, identifying herself as a registered and proud Democrat, told Paul that she's appalled by the behavior she's seeing out of both political parties.
"I think politics is dividing our country more than anything," she said. "Is there anything we can do about that?"
Paul said the media has more to do with that division than politics because it's only the controversy on which they focus.
"When I watch local news, there's usually five minutes of violence and theft ... when you think about it, how many people in the community are actually committing violence and theft? It's like less than 1 percent," he said. "It's rare, but if you see it every night because it's news, then you think everyone is committing crimes.
"It's the same way with political controversy," he said. "The media spends more time on controversy. I have several Democrats I work with on war issues, on spending and you don't see us yelling and screaming at each other, for the most part."
"My fear is that we're going to criminalize politics," he said.
To minimize the division, Paul said, "In your discourse ... be civil. There are valid disagreements, but we can have those discussions in an agreeable fashion ... I think the disagreements in Washington are overplayed.
"The Internet is very hateful, and I think it's the anonymous nature of it. It's bad and getting worse. But the discourse in Washington isn't as bad as you think."
