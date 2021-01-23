A Madisonville woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday morning shooting.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said Tara Skaggs, 48, was charged Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Law enforcement responded to a call regarding a shooting at 179 Liberty Church Road in Madisonville around 11 a.m. where they found William Keith Matheny, 66, who appeared to have a single gunshot wound at the base of his neck near his upper chest, according to Sanderson.
Sanderson said Matheny was removed from the residence and was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville where he was “somewhat stabilized” and flown to Deaconess in Evansville.
Sanderson could not comment on Matheny’s condition.
