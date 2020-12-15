As Hopkins County’s COVID-19 death rate continues to climb, some encouraging news should arrive at the local hospital today in the form of a vaccine.
The Hopkins County Health Department announced five additional deaths connected to the coronavirus over the weekend, increasing the county total to 83, while officials from Baptist Health said 975 doses of the much-anticipated Pfizer vaccine is scheduled for delivery today.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach reported 55 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 738.
As of Monday, there are 42 COVID patients, or 35% of the total hospital patients, being treated at the hospital, according to Baptist Public Relations Director Kristy Quinn. Of those 42 patients, Quinn said 33% are in critical care.
While Quinn said delivery is expected today, she said the hospital was not given a specific time of the vaccines’ arrival. The hospital plans to begin vaccinations on Wednesday or Thursday with front line health care workers and then long term care and elderly patients being the first to be inoculated.
There are 1,247 employees at Baptist Health Madisonville, but Quinn did not specify how many of those employees have agreed to take the initial vaccine dose.
“Vaccine supplies will be very limited initially, with the first doses prioritized by the CDC for front line health care workers and nursing homes,” Quinn said in a news release. “Each of our hospitals is receiving 975 doses, so even within our health system we will be prioritizing our employees at the highest risk given the initial limited supplies. Baptist Health, the state’s largest healthcare system, employs about 11,000 employees at these five hospitals, with about 41% of our staff in clinical roles.”
Quinn said the hospital will expand vaccination opportunities as directed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Moving forward, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will have their hearing on the Moderna vaccine beginning on Thursday.
“If emergency use authorization is granted, thousands of additional Moderna vaccine doses will be available, and assigned by the ACIP and CDC to be given to a certain classification of high-risk individuals,” said Quinn. “It will be several months — depending on manufacturing and distribution — for the public to be vaccinated.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require a second dosage within 28 days of the first dose.
“We know the vaccine is vitally important to getting back to normal, and both in our facilities as well as the communities we’re privileged to serve, we stand ready to play a key role in this crucial initiative as more supplies of vaccine become available over the next several months,” Quinn said.
