A very rare request and approval was made during this week’s Fiscal Court meeting, where the Genealogical Society was asking for monetary assistance to pay their bills. According to Magistrate Hannah Myers, all funding requests are typically asked for and voted upon in February, but this was a special case.
“The Genealogical Society is very good at getting their reporting in on time and they very rarely ask for help,” Myers shared with the court. “Their insurance and monthly bills increased and they’re in need of some help.”
“Our insurance went up from 800 dollars to $2,500,” Genealogical Society Vice President, Theresa Ray shared. “We also have a big bill of $2,183, strictly due to COVID because we weren’t there to have the maintenance taken care of.”
“COVID really messed a lot of things up,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said.
The Genealogical Society asked the court for $3,000 to help pay towards these two large bills that they received. The Hopkins County Fiscal Court all voted in favor and the motion passed to grant them the $3,000 ask.
