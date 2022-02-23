During last night’s special called joint meeting between the City of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, city council members voted unanimously to continue on with a Hopkins County Sports Complex project that has been under discussion for the past 15 years, despite higher than expected costs. Magistrates did not vote, but are expected to take the topic up at their next meeting.
With not an empty seat in the room, community members, business owners and residents spoke up about the sports complex and their feelings about this project moving forward, without one voice being raised in opposition.
Comments like “we need to do what we can to bring people here,” “we go to other cities for sporting events and we are talking about spending serious money,” “this would bring tons of money to Madisonville, especially with the indoor area, there is nothing like it around here,” “we need to do what we can to keep our kids here,” were heard from the general public during the meeting.
Residents shared that they want this done before their kids are old and grown. They want to be able to watch their children play and have fun and compete locally. They want to bring people in from all over the country to spend their money in Hopkins County and see what Madisonville has to offer. Overall consensus from the public was that life is about memories, and this is a great place to potentially start making new memories right here locally.
Of course the financial concern was the topic of debate. The costs keep going up, inflation is at an all time high, supply and demand issues are being felt all over the country right now.
“Staying the same is not an option,” Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said. “I think this is an opportunity to add a growth piece to the county and in the long run this is an investment that we need to make.”
Whitfield did share that there is Coal Severance money of approximately $4 million dollars that is readily available. Coal Severance is meant to be used for projects that make a long term difference in a community, and he said the sports complex would do just that.
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court decided not to vote due to one member not being present at the meeting. Their next meeting is March 1 and they plan to decide the future of the sportsplex at that time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.