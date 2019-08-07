Good morning, Hopkins County, what a warm but beautiful day it is here in the Heart of the West Kentucky Coalfield. As always, the Hardwick Clan hopes and prays that you and yours had a great week, since my last article.
Summer is over for the students. Its back to school, now time to go to work. Getting the best education you can is so very important. That may be Vocational, Nurses training, Community College, or a University. The classes you take, your GPA, your community service can help you with grants and scholarships. Higher education is expensive. We also need plumbers, auto mechanics, welders, carpenters, and many others. These jobs pay top money.
The Madisonville Community College kicks off its Fall semester on Aug. 19. You still have a couple weeks to get signed up. We have one of the best if not the best Community College in Kentucky and the cost
is very reasonable. I would like to challenge everyone on our Little Prairie that can to go over to Baptist Health, to the Blood Bank, and donate a pint of blood. You can donate every 8 weeks. This is an outstanding service to our community. It only takes about 30 minutes, and you could save 3 individuals lives.
The blood bank is always low and in need of donations. And you get cookies and a cold drink. Remember it's better to give than to receive. Tell them I asked you to come and donate.
Last year was a total lost for me, I attempted to restart the Leo's club at Central. I am not giving up; the Leo's is a program that the Lions Clubs have. We work with the youth 12 to 18 years of age. We need two school advisers, and as many parents that would like to be a part of this outstanding program. We need 20 students to sign on.
The Leo's have their own Leadership, Club President, Secretary, Treasurer and so on. They decide what projects they want to do, The Lions and advisers provide the Leadership, training and values, and other character-building skills. This service does help when a student applies for grants and scholarships. The Leo's Clubs are special, they make a difference in these young students. If you are interested in helping me get this started please give me a call.
I want to thank everyone for their cards, phone calls, and emails. two weeks ago, I lost my brother Ronnie, It's been very tough, we all go through losing love ones. Everyone reaching out to support me, I can't thank you enough. You have helped me deal with this lost, you have supported, when I needed it, God Bless each and every one. Thank You!!!
Please send me some stories, hunting, fishing trips, family reunions, weddings and special events. Inquiring minds want to know. Until next week, Your old buddy, Noel.
