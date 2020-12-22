One person was treated for injuries on Sunday after a car struck a home in Madisonville.
Police reports indicate Darius Dodson, 45, of Madisonville, was driving a 2003 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer around 10 a.m. at 113 South Seminary Street when he lost control of the vehicle.
Police say Dodson left the roadway and collided into the residence at 113 South Seminary Street.
Dodson was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for possible injuries, according to reports.
The Madisonville Police Department was assisted by the Madisonville Fire Department, the Medical Center Ambulance Service, Madisonville Electric Department, Atmos Energy and building inspector, Frank Wallace. No other injuries were reported by police.
