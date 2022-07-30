The Cooperative Extension Office in Madisonville will be hosting a brand-new program, focusing on different aspects of sustainable eating to improve both environmental and human health. The program is a five lesson series and there is a morning option or evening option available in order to try to best accommodate those who are wanting to attend.
The lessons within this program will emphasize sustainable and practical food-related behaviors that can be implemented immediately to improve the local food system. Emphasis is placed on ensuring there is nutritious food production for generations to come and that we support our local growers and producers.
“The Hopkins County Extension office will be hosting this five-lesson program called Sustainable Kentucky, beginning on August 2, 10 a.m. at the Hopkins County Extension Office or August 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Extension Office,” Amanda Dame, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences said. “The program will provide an overview of how our choices can better the Earth and our own health.”
The program will also speak to eating locally, reducing food waste, sustainable shopping, and much more. Those who attend will walk away from this program with practical tips to use right away. For more information or to register please call, 270-821-3650.
“We have had a few people register already and there are still spots available. We are looking forward to serving the community with this brand new program,” Dame said.
The Extension office is located at 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.