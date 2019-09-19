Hepatitis A death confirmed in Hopkins County

One person has died from Hepatitis A in Hopkins County, the Kentucky State Epidemiologist revealed Wednesday. And August was the worst month for the local outbreak so far.
But Dr. Doug Thoroughman said by email that he expects the number of new cases to "start slowing down very soon," because of a vigorous vaccination campaign by the Hopkins County Health Department.
It was not immediately clear when the death occurred. Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach would only say that it happened "months ago."
Beach said it was not a matter of covering up details but protecting patient privacy.
"You have to be careful in a county this size about revealing information that people might use to track someone's identity," Beach said.
Thoroughman wrote Hopkins County is one of only two counties in the state with more than five new cases in the past 30 days. Wayne County was the other. Sixteen reports occurred in August, compared with six in June and 10 in July.
The Hopkins County Health Department counts 61 Hepatitis A reports since the local outbreak began in January. While only six of those have been confirmed, Thoroughbred said 44 people have been hospitalized by the virus.
Thoroughman thinks the August increase reflects a long incubation period for the virus.
"The people exposed by cases one month will not show symptoms until a month or more later," he wrote.
Beach said that her office is working with shelters about offering the Hepatitis A vaccine to homeless people. The Salvation Army shelter has decided against requiring residents to be vaccinated
See Death/Page A6
when it opens for the season Oct. 15.
"People have been very receptive to taking the vaccine," Beach said.
She said vaccinations have been offered to inmates at the Hopkins County Jail as well as suspects in drug court. It's also required for all children entering Kentucky public schools.
The Hopkins County Probation and Parole Office will offer free Hepatitis A vaccines next Monday from 9 a.m. to noon. Officer James Davis said they will be available to all comers at 13 South Main St. in Madisonville.
"Some people say, 'I'm not an IV drug user, so I don't need the vaccine.' But it's more than that," Davis said. He also said Hepatitis A is "totally preventable."
The Centers for Disease Control website says the vaccine has two doses, which should be received six months apart. The National Vaccine Information Center says the first dose has an 86% prevention effectiveness rate.
Beach has said the Hepatitis A outbreak stems from homelessness and drug use. She clarified Wednesday that the definition of homelessness can mean more than people living on the streets or in shelters.
"Homeless can also be things like couch surfing," Beach said. That means "not having a true address." That can include staying with friends in groups or "living on family members' couches."
Beach again said Hepatitis A is not being spread through Hopkins County restaurants. She also said her office would not close any restaurants where the virus might be discovered but would issue an alert about where and when customers were exposed.
"Our goal is to prevent Hepatitis A, not shut a restaurant down," Beach said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.