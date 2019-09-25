Smart 911 callbacks flooding Central Dispatch

"It's a great program, and I still stand behind it. But they did us wrong," said Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch Supervisor Robert Littlepage.
Littlepage admitted Tuesday he could have worded that comment about Smart 911 a bit better as he tried to address issues with the rollout of the new program to magistrates, explaining that the emergency notification system has had some glitches. The county moved to Smart 911 from CodeRed on Sept. 1.
Smart 911 is designed to send automatic phone or text alerts to residents who opt into the system on issues ranging from boil advisories to Amber Alerts. But confusion is occurring when alerts go out while people are away from their phones or devices.
"Within 30 minutes, I had 60 to 70 calls," Littlepage told the county's Public Safety Committee meeting about one recent alert. He said the missed calls from central dispatch often resulted in return calls from citizens seeking answers.
After the meeting, Littlepage blamed his frustration on Smart 911 provider, Rave Alert.
"They just didn't give us the information that we would need when we signed up for it," he said.
Littlepage told the committee that after "a lengthy discussion" with Rave Alert, the Massachusetts company has agreed to lower the cost of starting the service by about half to $999. That leaves Hopkins County several options for what number to display in its alerts.
County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said Madisonville city officials will investigate whether a separate phone number is available to handle callers after alerts go out.
"If they've already got one that they're not using, then we could possibly use that number," Whitfield said. An answering system would be attached, so people would know the origin of the alert, he said.
If that's not available from the city for free, Whitfield suggested Hopkins County might have to purchase a different toll-free phone number. He said one proposed provider could charge the county $35 per month.
Littlepage said Smart 911 has "nothing wrong with it" and is easy for Central Dispatch to use. In fact, he sent an alert about the end of a "boil water" advisory for the North Hopkins Water District without leaving Tuesday's committee meeting.
Littlepage, who announced during the meeting that he will retire effective Saturday, Nov. 30, said Hopkins County keeps adding new Smart 911 subscribers every day. To sign up by email, write alerts@hopkinscounty.net or dispatchcenter@madisonvillepd.com.
In other business Tuesday, the Fiscal Court:
• agreed to accept bids on repairs to the Hopkins County Judicial Center. Whitfield said drywall is cracking for unknown reasons, and the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts "has agreed to stabilize the building."
• approved the 2018 Unmined Coal Tax Settlement. The total amount is $191,096.94, with the county government receiving $27,162.69 of that.
• renewed an annual contract with Medical Center Ambulance, with a $200,000 subsidy. Magistrate Vicki Thomison expressed interest in joining the ambulance board.
