For a rural community like Madisonville, career and technology education offers immeasurable value for its local industries, according to school officials.
With that in mind, the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center was awarded a substantial grant that will help prepare their students for the modern workforce. The grant was awarded Thursday morning.
Earlier this year, Jamie Scott, the pre-engineering instructor at the center, applied for the grant through America's Farmers Grow Rural Education with the hope of purchasing new technology for his classes. The school was awarded a $10,000 grant.
"It's just a great opportunity for the county career and technology center," Scott said. "It helps us get the word out to the community and industries.
Sometimes, you don't have as much funding as you want - and this helps out a whole lot to better educate our students."
The tech center was nominated for the grant by six local farmers -- Kyle Lancaster, George Martain, Jared Brown, Harry Baldwin, Mark Metcalf and Josh Lancaster.
America's Farmers Grow Rural Education works with farmers to nominate rural public school districts to compete for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) grants. The grants help fund technology upgrades, greenhouses and laboratory equipment, according to its website.
Lancaster was present to hand off the ceremonial grant check. He said America's Farmers had given more than $53 million to farm communities across the country through their Bayer Fund.
"They're going to give out a bunch of money," he said, "we tried to direct it toward our home."
During the presentation, students came out of their classes and listened to both Scott and Todd discuss how they received the grant.
"Without the farmers thinking about us and nominating us, you all will not be able to do some of the cool things you're getting ready to do as a result of this grant," said Principal Pam Scott to the students.
The theme for the grant was students engaged in engineering through CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machining, said Scott.
"Now we have the funding to be able to buy these CNC machines, so students can gain those skills and go out there and get those jobs," he said. "They get to learn computer coding for the software to make multiple copies of whatever part we're trying to machine in a lot quicker time. This gives more accurate precision to everything we make in our labs."
With this grant, students at the career and tech center will be able to learn how not only to code but operate the CNC machines. Todd said that this is a real opportunity for her students.
"There's a lot of equipment and machinery that they're going to be able to purchase and that our kids are going to be able to use and be able to put that skill on their resume," she said. "That's not only going to help our students, but it's also going to help our community. We have industry people out here, they're begging us for employees. So, we are trying to give them what they want as well."
