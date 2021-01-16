The Hopkins County Health Department finished vaccinating around 600 school faculty and staff from across the county Friday.
The vaccine was offered to all Hopkins County School employees, all of Dawson Springs Independent School employees and to private school employees in Hopkins County, said Denise Beach, director of the health department.
“We had almost 600 signed up on the list, so we are expecting to do close to that,” said Beach.
The health department started vaccinating staff from the central office on Monday. Half of the Hopkins County Schools received the vaccine on Tuesday, while Dawson Springs received the vaccine on Wednesday. On Thursday, the rest of the Hopkins County School staff were vaccinated and Friday took care of all the transportation employees and substitute teachers who signed up for the vaccine.
Libby Gooch, a substitute teacher for Hopkins County Schools, said she was very excited that the school system included her. She looks at the shot as extra protection for when schools return to in-person.
“I really miss getting to teach, so I am looking forward to going back,” she said.
Beach said tier 1B included both schools and those aged 70-years-old and older. The health department chose to take care of the schools first because there were just enough vaccine doses to cover all the school staff who signed up.
“There are about 8,000 70-plus and there were about 600 people signed up for the school system so we had that much vaccine, so it kind of worked out really well,” she said.
Beach said the nursing staff at Madisonville Community College volunteered to work with the health department to vaccinate the community.
Barbara Schnapf, a nursing professor at MCC who has been a nurse for over 50 years, said she was happy to be able to do something to help contain the spread of the virus.
Another factor for taking care of school faculty was the health department felt is was the best thing they could do to get students back in school and to keep them in school.
“We can’t keep them in school if we don’t have enough well teachers, lunch room staff, bus drivers, all of the faculty and staff to keep school going,” said Beach. “It also provides a lot of protection for the students if the staff are immunized.”
On Thursday, Hopkins County Schools reported 28 student positive COVID-19 cases and 10 staff positive cases. Of those 38 combined cases, 16 came from the elementary schools, five from the middle schools, 14 from the high schools and three were district-wide.
For the staff who may have been on the fence about getting the vaccine, but now want to get it, there will be more opportunities moving forward, said Beach. The next group to get the vaccine will be those 70-plus.
“We are waiting for the vaccine, and as we get it, we will be getting information out to the public on how to sign up,” she said. “We will not be holding on to it, we will be getting vaccines in arms as soon as we get it.”
The health department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in Hopkins County to 1,072. There have been 112 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
