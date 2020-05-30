Before school let out in March, students at Browning Springs Middle School rallied around fellow student Pravion Stafford, who is currently battling cancer, by raising pop tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.
In January, the school’s Occupational Health Club raised nearly 9,000 tabs.
On Thursday, members of the club and Stafford were at the school to donate a significant amount of tabs, including a 55-gallon barrel, 10 one-gallon jugs and four medium-sized cardboard boxes.
Julia Baumeyer, the community engagement manager at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley, said the school’s donation, along with the campaign outside their house, is worth thousands of dollars. Browning Springs’ contribution will go towards helping families with sick children.
“We are so grateful for your students and what your community has done,” Baumeyer said. “It’s amazing; I’m in awe.”
The funds raised help to generate extra revenue to help families with daily living expenses so they can focus on their children.
Stafford said he was happy with all that had been raised. Danielle, his mom, said it’s an honor that so many would donate in recognition of her son.
“It also brings awareness to childhood cancer, and for him to be the face of this, it means the world,” she said.
Stafford’s dad, Jewell, said the community coming together showing support has had an impact on them.
“The community is still fighting, and praying with us for him,” he said. “It makes you wonder how everybody comes together in times like this. We all have our own lives, but we come together to help the children.”
Throughout the collection, there was a competition between homerooms to see which could raise the most. Misty Weldon’s class won. Chris McEnaney, Madisonville McDonald’s owner, donated meals to the winning class and to the club.
In other news around the Hopkins County School district, they are adjusting their summer meal program schedule.
“We’re going to a four-day-a-week operation for this summer, and students will still receive five breakfasts and five lunches for a week, because what we will do beginning Friday, June 5, students will get two days worth of meals,” said Assistant Superintendent Amy Smith.
The meal program will operate Tuesday through Friday, starting June 2, according to a news release.
Meal pick-up sites will still be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on days of operation.
Sites include Browning Springs, Earlington Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, Hopkins County Central High School, James Madison, Pride Elementary, Southside Elementary, West Broadway Elementary and the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.
School buses will continue to provide delivery to their same community stops. An additional stop has been added to the west end of the county at Charleston Baptist Church from 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
If you have any questions regarding the summer meal program, contact the district’s food service or transportation departments at 270-825-6000.
