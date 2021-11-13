Every November for the past 28 years, volunteers from the Christian Food Bank have been stationed at grocery stores throughout Madisonville collecting goods for those in need, and this year is no different. Although shorthanded in the volunteer department due to COVID-19, the Groceries for Good Food Drive is still going strong.
Last Saturday, November 6, was a successful haul and they are hoping for another great turnout this coming Saturday, November 13, from 10 a.m. til 1 p.m. That will be the final day of the annual food drive, so time to donate is running out.
Volunteers from the food bank will be at Kroger, Sureway and Marketplace handing out informative pamphlets to all shoppers. Items can be donated to the volunteers, or dropped off directly to the food bank, located at 241 West Center Street.
“We are really looking for canned fruits, veggies, soups, pastas, anything that is shelf stable for the winter months,” Marci Cox, Director of the Christian Food Bank. “People come when they need it most, and we are able to help families get over those hurdles.”
“It is important to note that we also take cash donations. Cash can buy more for those who need it most,” Debra Littlepage, Head of the Food Drive.
The Christian Food Bank is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you or someone you know is in need of a helping hand, say no more. No questions asked, simply go to the food bank, knock on the door, they will build you a food box and hand deliver it to your car door. The only thing needed is proof that you are a resident of Hopkins County.
