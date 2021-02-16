The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a Crofton woman.
On Feb. 12, at approximately 5:26 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville was contacted by the Guthrie Police Department in reference to a deceased female and an unresponsive mal — both found inside a mobile home that had no heat or electricity.
KSP Detectives conducted an investigation and preliminary results indicate Melissa Sheerin, 25 died as a result of hypothermia. The male was transported and is currently being treated for hypothermia. The investigation is ongoing, however, no foul play is suspected at this time.
