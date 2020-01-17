A Sebree woman accused of breaking into a Madisonville water plant was free on her own recognizance Thursday night.
A police report says Vonda G. Calbreath, 50, removed a metal bar and squeezed her way inside the gates of the water filter plant at Lake Pee Wee around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. She reportedly stole a 2008 city pickup truck which had been left unlocked.
Police say the pickup was found about two miles away in the 400 block of Weldon Street, apparently undamaged.
“We received a suspicious person call at another location,” Major Andrew Rush said. “That led to officers putting the pieces together.”
Police say Calbreath tried to run from officers, but was captured.
Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue said Calbreath is not a city employee.
Calbreath is charged with theft by unlawful taking/auto and second-degree criminal trespassing.
