Vaccine 1

Leslie Allen, an RN with the Hopkins County Health Department, prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to give to a Hopkins County resident at the mobile vaccine van in Nortonville. Allen said the Health Department knows it is sometimes hard for people to make it to Madisonville, so they are happy to provide another option. “We feel very good about being able to take the health department out to the outlying areas,” she said. To stay up to date on the next mobile location, check out the Hopkins County Health Department on Facebook.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

