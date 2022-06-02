A Madisonville woman was behind bars on multiple drug charges Wednesday after the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit executed two search warrants at her residence in less than a week.
According to the arrest report, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on the residence of Melissa Barber last Thursday in reference to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Police say that occupants of the home were not in the residence at the time of the search, but law enforcement did locate suspected crystal meth, suboxone pills, suspected Duloxetine Hydrochloride pills and multiple smoking devices in a bedroom near the front door.
Police say they returned to the residence again on Wednesday, where they saw Barber through the open front door as she exited the same bedroom where they had found drugs on their previous visit. When she observed police, they allege that she then ran into a bedroom where police would later locate a mirror that appeared to contain synthetic drugs, as well as a homemade pipe and two suspected synthetic roaches.
The report says that Barber told police that the bedroom belong two her daughter who she had recently taken to rehab.
She was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of an unspecified controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs.
