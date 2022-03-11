Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Omar A. Arroyo, was charged, March 9, for public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol.
Daniel G. Foster, was charged, March 9, for no registration plates, operating on a suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance.
Trevin L. Bush, was charged, March 9, for no operator/moped license.
Austin R. Vanmatre, was charged, March 9, for possession of methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Cochrane, was charged, March 10, for criminal mischief.
Candace Conrad, was charged, March 10, for public intoxication under a controlled substance, excluding alcohol.
Brittany Duvall, was charged, March 9, for incest with a victim under the age of 12, rape in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12, sodomy in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12. This occurred at least ten times. The subject admitted to these charges.
Sean Thomas Phillips, was charged, March 9, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
