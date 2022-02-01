Wanting to help communities across Kentucky affected by the tornadoes, the Kentucky REALTORS has a grant for $1.5 million to help survivors.
Christie Moore, Kentucky REALTORS Region 1 director, said this is one small way REALTORS can help ease some of the burdens for tornado survivors.
“We are there for all your housing needs. We want to help,” she said. “We understand that this isn’t something that is going to go away. It is long-term, and we are trying to do our part to assist in that effort.”
The assistance is provided through the REALTOR Relief Fund, a program of the National Association of REALTORS, that can help ease the tremendous hardship and challenges by offsetting the costs for basic housing needs.
The money can be used to help pay mortgages or rent, up to $3,000 per application. Moore said there are certain criteria the application asks for to determine the amount of money given.
“It is based on their mortgage and what type of damage, and it is for renters too,” she said. “The checks are made out in conjunction with either your landlord or your mortgage company.”
She said the goal is to get the word out to people that the funds are available. All those in need have to do is apply. The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the deadline to apply is June 30.
KYR President Charles Hinckley said this program is a first step in assisting Kentuckians affected by the storms.
“This is just the beginning of plans to make a lasting impact in the lives of our neighbors,” he said. “While a priority is to make housing funds available, our wider approach will also include organizing manpower over the weeks and months ahead and helping to collect physical and monetary donations.”
For more information or to download the application, visit kyrealtors.com/relief.
