After 28 years in the Hopkins County School system, Kristy Saint is retiring as principal of Pride Elementary School, effective June 30.
Saint taught at Hanson Elementary School for 19 years as a kindergarten, first, second, third, and fifth-grade teacher before becoming the Instructional Leader. She has been the principal at Pride Elementary for the past nine years.
Saint said she felt like now was the right time to leave.
“I prayed about it quite a bit,” she said. “I waited for the perfect opportunity to know when it was time, and I just felt like now is a good time to maybe look at doing different things too.”
Although she has been planning to leave, she said the last few days with the kids were still very hard.
“I was so sad,” said Saint.
Her years in teaching have been an amazing part of her life, she said. Watching some of her students from Hanson grow up to become a teacher themselves.
“A lot of the teachers in the system now, I have known them since they were little,” said Saint. “That has been kind of neat to watch them become adults and watch them take on roles in education too.”
She is also starting to see the next generation come through, she said. Teaching the children of some of her former students from Hanson.
Saint said she has also found joy in coming back after COVID-19 and seeing things normalize a bit.
“We started the year with masks, then when we were released from wearing masks, we started to see the normalcy in the kids again and seeing their smiles, and it was like they were meeting each other for the first time again,” said Saint.
Getting to have parents back in the building by the end of the year for lunch or parties or field trips just brought it full circle, she said.
“That felt like I was ending on a normal path,” said Saint.
Throughout her years in education, Saint said she had a lot of good memories and made a lot of friends, from the mentors she had as a young new teacher to her teaching partners who impacted her life as a teacher and as a mom.
“They were coaches for life and that was just wonderful,” she said.
Moving from Hanson to Pride, Saint said she felt like she was leaving part of her heart at Hanson, but she found her family, friends, and a whole new breath of life at Pride.
“The people I work with truly make this feel like a mission field. They are so invested in the school,” said Saint.
She said her husband and her children were a big help during her career. They walked alongside her and helped in every aspect of her job.
Saint’s retirement is official at the end of June and she said she is working on her real estate license. She wants to also be available to her family and the things she did not have time for as a principal.
“I am wanting to volunteer in different things that I have not had the time to do,” she said. “I want to be available to my mom and my family.”
Saint said she plans to be a substitute teacher in the school and volunteer with Pride’s Courtyard of Curiosity.
“I want to jump in and help in areas I haven’t been able to help in,” she said.
Even though her leaving is bittersweet, she said she will always treasure her co-workers, the kids, and the parents who have been so supportive and encouraging.
“Thanks so much for support and encouragement, and just the love they showed to this school, and to our students and to me as an educator,” said Saint. “I have enjoyed every minute.”
