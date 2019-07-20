The Hopkins County Health Department released the following food scores through July 18:
• Dave's Sticky Pig -- 98
Ceiling tile needs cleaning/replacing
• Rigdon's BBQ -- 99
Floor tile needs repair
• Hopkins County Jail Catering -- 100
• Taco John's -- 99
Drink nozzles in drive-thru need cleaning
• Regional Senior Citizen Center -- 100
• Campfire Roosters -- 100
• ALOTTADOG -- 100
• Temptations Event & Catering -- 100
• C & C Express #1 (food truck) -- 100
• Dave's Street Eats (push cart) -- 100
• Pizza Hut -- 99
Box of single-service items stored on floor
• G.E. Canteen -- 100
• Mandarin House -- 92
Ice scoop improperly stored
Food product stored on floor
Equipment stored in hand sink
Doors open on dumpster
• Hillside Center Kitchen -- 100
• Lively Stone Church Kitchen -- 100
• Dawson Springs City Park Concessions -- 100
• Wings, ETC. -- 97
Freezer door handle needs repairing
Water leak in walk-in cooler
Ceiling in storage room needs repairing
Water on floor in storage room
• Ferrell's -- 98
Eggs improperly stored
• Tumbleweed -- 95
Liquid spillage in bottom of prep cooler
Soiled wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution
Scoop handle touching food product
Debris buildup on floor in prep area
• Pizza Express -- 100
• Sonic - Northside -- 99
• Liquid spillage in bottom of ice cream cooler
• Brighton Cornerstone -- 100
• Ridgewood Terrace -- 100
