The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Lacey Dyer Pedigo, was charged, October 6, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
• John O. Brummit, was charged, October 6, 2022, for receiving stolen property, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
• Jessye C. Vaught Markum, was charged, October 6, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest .
