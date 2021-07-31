On Thursday night, Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson became the first locally elected official to announce plans to run for re-election in 2022.
“I am breaking traditional old school political ‘rules’ here when I announce before Labor Day that I have decided that I am running for Hopkins County Sheriff once again,” Sanderson posted on his Facebook page. “Why? It’s what I love and quite honestly, still feel called to do.”
Sanderson, a Republican, was first elected to office in 2014, when he defeated incumbent Sheriff Frankie Latham by a margin 9,700 to 6,168. In 2018 he ran against write-in candidate Jeremy Crick, who was disqualified from being on the ballot after Circuit Judge James Brantley ruled Crick’s filing paperwork was completed improperly.
In making his announcement, Sanderson quells rumors that he was planning to run for the 6th District State Senate seat currently held by C.B. Embry.
“Full disclosure, because I am an open book and don’t really like traditional political ‘rules,’ I have been approached by several people about running for Kentucky Senate for our district,” he wrote. “In all honesty, I gave it some serious thought. People have been asking with more frequency what I am going to do, and I want to put the rumors to rest.”
The 2022 election cycle will be a busy one, with both state senate and state house races, as well as all county and city level races on the ballot, including Hopkins County judge executive and Madisonville mayor.
Candidates cannot official file for election until Wednesday, Nov. 3. The filing window will remain open until Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
