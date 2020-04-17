As the death count from the coronavirus in Hopkins County climbed again Thursday, residents began registering for the first free drive-thru tests in Madisonville.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kroger Health will offer drive-thru coronavirus tests in Madisonville next Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“I wanted to be sure that one of the very first sites we got was in Madisonville and Hopkins County,” Beshear said at a late-afternoon briefing. He admitted part of the reason was his family background in the county, along with the large number of local cases.
Top priority for tests will be given to health care workers, first responders, people age 65 or older and patients with chronic health conditions. All of them must have coronavirus symptoms, especially fever, cough and shortness of breath.
People can take a “virtual assessment test” and register for the “Little Clinic” tests online at KrogerHealth.com/covidtesting. The goal is to test 1,000 people locally over three days. Other new test locations announced Thursday are in Paducah, Pikeville and Somerset.
Earlier in the day, Health Department Director Denise Beach confirmed the ninth death in Hopkins County. Beshear disclosed during his Wednesday briefing that the victim is an unidentified 94-year-old woman.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases went up by nine Thursday, after climbing only two Wednesday. The total is now 110.
“We have not started to fall off,” Beach said, “and we are still number one in the state of Kentucky in percent per population cases of COVID.”
Translated: Hopkins County has 110 confirmed cases and a total population of 44,686 people based on Census Bureau figures. That’s an infection rate of 0.25%.
By comparison, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer reported 721 confirmed cases in Jefferson County Thursday, out of 766,757 people. The infection rate there is 0.09%.
But 58 Hopkins County coronavirus patients have recovered, and there’s hope that their blood could help the seriously ill.
“The idea is that patients who have recovered have antibodies in their blood,” Baptist Health Madisonville pathologist Dr. Justin Sedlak said Thursday. “Their plasma can be given to patients who are recovering.”
Sedlak is joining in a nationwide study under the umbrella of the Mayo Clinic to see if blood antibodies really can strengthen those who are seriously ill. But media reports on various treatments seem to vary by the day or the tweet.
“Certainly, I’m optimistic,” Sedlak said. “There’s a similar product for people who have been exposed to hepatitis B.”
Sedlak said the local health department has provided the names of eight recovered patients who are willing to donate plasma. They’ve been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days.
“Some are ready to donate now,” Sedlak said.
After routine blood tests are conducted, the plasma could be transferred to the most severe patients as soon as next week. Those patients do not include anyone quarantining at home.
“Anybody on a ventilator certainly is severe,” Sedlak said as one example.
Beach said Thursday that Baptist Health has between five and 12 COVID-19 patients at any one time. A volunteer team of medical students and registered nurses is coming to Madisonville to help with care.
“They’re handling the load right now, but it’s a struggle,” Beach said.
Thursday’s local COVID-19 briefing had no protests, unlike the Wednesday session in Frankfort when chanting demonstrators could be heard through Beshear’s microphone.
“As a small business owner, I can understand their sentiment,” Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said. “But I also understand the governor’s position that people would die,” if emergency restrictions came off now.
“It’s important that we continue our mission to save as many lives as we possibly can,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said by email. “Moving forward, that priority will not change.”
Based on current projections, Cotton says Hopkins County could hit its coronavirus peak “around the end of the month.” But he noted much depends on people maintaining social distancing.
In other developments Thursday related to COVID-19:
• Beach said the outbreak at a long-term care facility now includes 24 patients and nine staff members. The Ridgewood Terrace nursing home is asking family members to remove residents, if possible.
• Cotton announced that Mt. Fuji restaurant donated personal protective equipment ranging from gowns and masks to goggles, along with cash to purchase more.
• The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Board discussed applying for a $5,000 federal coronavirus relief grant. The money could be used for operating costs. People who have checked out items are asked to keep them until the libraries reopen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.