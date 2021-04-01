A Manitou man was arrested Wednesday morning following a foot pursuit on Dulin Street in Earlington.
Anthony Simms, 34, was served warrants — two for failure to appear and an indictment warrant for tampering with physical evidence, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender and another warrant for flagrant non-support. Simms was charged charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Around 7:42 a.m. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Simms was reportedly a passenger in. Central Dispatch advised that Simms had four active warrants for his arrest and had fled from Madisonville City Police on Tuesday, according to police.
When the vehicle stopped, police said Simms exited the passenger side and fled on foot.
Deputies pursued him giving commands for Simms to stop that he ignored, according to police.
Deputies along with Madisonville Police Department officers were able to get close enough to Simms that he eventually stopped running, according to reports.
Simms was lodged at the Hopkins County Jail where he remains as of Wednesday afternoon on three cash bail bonds totaling $4,500. A court date has not yet been set.
