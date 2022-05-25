Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, consumers have gotten used to shortages of various products and adjusted. First it was toilet paper, then meat and then flour. But the most recent shortage is one that has been very concerning for many as it impacts a consumer group with not many other options ... babies.
As if new parents don’t have enough to worry about, the nation-wide baby formula shortage has hit consumers around the country, and even right here in Hopkins County, hard.
For new parents, there aren’t a lot of options. Not every mother can breastfeed, and even those who can often still need to supplement their baby’s diet with formula.
Parents and caregivers have been searching for months as the shelves have increasingly become more barren. Meanwhile, retailers are being forced to place signs with purchasing restriction limits on the formula to try to limit people from stockpiling.
Kroger, local pharmacies, Wal-Mart and even Baptist Health physician offices are struggling to get formula on the shelves. At most, soy or certain hypo-allergenic formulas are the only ones available.
According to Fox News, the formula shortage worsened in February after Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., closed down due to contamination problems. Abbott is only one of four companies, including Gerber, Perrigo and Reckitt, that produce an estimated 90% of U.S. formula. Next week, three of those companies, Abbott, Gerber, Reckitt, are expected to testify during a congressional hearing about what’s causing the industry-wide formula shortage and what needs to be done to fix it.
Local Facebook groups such as Nortonvile Pharmacy and Baptist Health Madisonville have been posting photos and updates for consumers which let them know when the shelves have been stocked with formula, encouraging people to come shop.
According to Baptist Health Pediatrics, “We don’t have anything except some soy. The formula shortage has been terrible.”
Local pharmacies are trying to gather donations and formula that was received for the tornado victims and are looking to put together a drive-thru pick up day for those in need.
The USDA has released a statement urging parents to follow a few safety guidelines as the shortage continues:
• Don’t make homemade formula
• Don’t feed babies cow’s milk or diluted formula unless instructed to do so by your doctor
• Don’t order formula online from outside the U.S.
“We know that this situation is causing stress and anxiety for many families across the country and President Biden has said that this administration will do everything in its power to ensure babies and families have access to the formula that they need,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack said in a statement last Wednesday. “As the President directed, the Department of Agriculture will immediately begin coordinating with the Department of Defense and expand its coordination with our Health and Human Services counterparts to get safe formula on store shelves as quickly as possible.”
Consumers are urged to follow local pharmacies and healthcare providers on Facebook for the most up-to-date information on this crisis.
