As schools across the commonwealth prepare for academic reentry in the fall, Hopkins County is adjusting their curriculums to meet students where they are.
Since the end of April, schools have started to ask the question, what does next year look like, and how do we address the learning gaps that come from prolonged remote learning?
The Kentucky Departement of Education Division of Academic Program Standards held three webinars between late April and mid-May for teachers and administrators, which focused on the first stage schools should consider for reentry.
The first stage is broken down into three sections.
According to KDE Division of Academic Program Standards’ Misty Higgins, Section A regards streamlining and tightly aligning grade-level content.
“Section A is about what do we absolutely have to keep for our grade level in terms of content, concepts and skills to meet the academic standards for this content area in our curriculum next year,” Higgins said in the webinar.
The district’s outgoing director of secondary instruction, Christian Klaas, said schools addressed Section A before summer break.
“They (teachers) worked in their grade-level and content area teams to identify the areas where the standards, or the content, did not get covered sufficiently, based on feedback they got from students during the NTI (Nontraditional Instruction) days,” he said.
District director of P-5 and early education, Jennifer Luttrell, said they also targeted what was not taught during face to face instruction.
Section B is about having vertical discussions between grade-levels, such as first-grade teachers discussing learning gaps with second-grade teachers.
“The second step will be communicating those vertically to the next grade-level teacher, especially important for those transition grades — preschool to kindergarten, 5th to 6th grade, 8th grade to that freshman year,” Luttrell said. “Having those vertical conversations, not only within the buildings, but also across schools in our district, so we can ensure that when kids are transitioning, whether from preschool to elementary, elementary to middle, or middle to high, that we are communicating what gaps can exist.”
Luttrell said this step is critical so teachers can know where skill deficits are when they receive their students next term.
“We are going to meet students where they are,” she said. “No matter if it’s a traditional year start or a nontraditional year start, like we may encounter. We know that students do have regression over a long period of time being out of school.”
Last school year, KDE set new standards for learning, and Higgins said because of the transition to NTI days, some of the new practices might not have been taught, causing learning gaps.
Klaas said during this upcoming school year, the district would be at full implementation of the new standards.
“This is a very good time for us to pause and re-examine our curriculum maps, our pacing guides and implement how we’re going to close those gaps, while we build timelines for how we’re going to teach the new standards,” he said.
Going forward KDE and school districts, Klass said, “We’ll probably be more intentional, like we were this past year, with these end of the year meetings and vertical planning and things like that to make sure we’re still addressing those gaps.”
Luttrell said their reentry model of instruction would impact their plan for closing learning gaps.
“I know our teachers, they accept any challenge that’s put in front of them because they always have the students’ best interest at heart,” she said. “They will always meet the needs of the students sitting in front of them, or if they’re teaching virtually, they will do what’s right and make sure the students are learning.”
KDE’s second stage for academic reentry will be presented through webinars in July.
