A chance encounter at a barber shop here in Madisonville led one local barber to the streets of Nashville, where he recently spent around four hours last weekend providing free haircuts to the homeless.
Tyler Towe, who currently trims hair at Barber Boys in Madisonville, was at work last week when a customer who couldn’t get in to see his normal barber came in for a cut.
“Todd Postlewait came in to get his hair cut,” Towe said. “He told me his personal story, and it moved me. Then we got to talking and found out we had some mutual friends.”
It was through one of these contacts, retired educator Diane Oakley, that he learned about a group of volunteers from Hopkins and Webster counties who were heading to Nashville last weekend to help the homeless.
Towe, who had attended college in Nashville, said that it had long been his dream to help make a difference in that community, which he had called home for many years. Seeing his chance, he packed up his equipment and headed south with the volunteers.
While other volunteers were helping to meet the other needs of the homeless, Towe spent close to four hours providing free hair cuts.
“I love having this opportunity,” he said. “I hope it will encourage others to come out and help. It will bring you so much happiness to help others. I had a good time and I look forward to going back.”
Later this year Towe said he will be moving from Barber Boys to his own shop, Great American Cuts, which will be located at 502 East Center Street, across from Dos Copas. As he goes out on his own, he hopes to bring some of his experiences in Nashville to Madisonville.
“One of my goals is to be able to do the same thing here for those in need,” he said.
