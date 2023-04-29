A chance encounter at a barber shop here in Madisonville led one local barber to the streets of Nashville, where he recently spent around four hours last weekend providing free haircuts to the homeless.

Tyler Towe, who currently trims hair at Barber Boys in Madisonville, was at work last week when a customer who couldn’t get in to see his normal barber came in for a cut.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.