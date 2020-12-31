Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning during a Facebook Live update with Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., which is the most the county has reported in a single day, according to Beach.
Along with that record breaking number, Beach said the county is now at 102 deaths due to COVID-19 bringing the county in ranking behind cities such as Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green.
“This is not somewhere we want to be,” said Beach. “By population, we should not be at this point.”
Beach attributes Christmas as the main reason for the spike in cases.
“Christmas has taken a toll on us,” she said. “We have had whole families of 10 to 15 people that were exposed by one family member and we are working through that right now.”
Even with the increase in numbers, vaccination efforts are still continuing through Baptist Health Madisonville, the county health department and major pharmacies like Walgreens, who are being tasked with vaccinating long term care facilities in the county.
For Beach and the health department, the goal is to distribute the Moderna vaccine to non-hospital associated healthcare workers first such as dental medical staff, optometry medical staff, physical therapy medical staff, urgent care medical staff, the Federally Qualified Health Center medical staff and anyone who is home health and anyone who is in medical practice not associated with the hospital or a large corporate health system.
“We have started vaccinating for a few days now,” said Beach. “We will also vaccinate first responders. We will be doing emergency management and also police and fire departments.”
Once all of those vaccinations are done, Beach said the department will begin vaccinating jail employees, teachers and staff and those that are 70-years-old and older.
“By getting teachers and staff vaccinated, we are working toward getting back in school, which has been a concern for a lot of people,” said Beach. “With people ages 70 and older, we will keep people informed on how we will do the distribution.”
Beach said the department’s Facebook page will provide updates along with the Hopkins County and the City of Madisonville’s joint Facebook Live updates.
When it comes to vaccinating the general public ages 70 and older, Beach said the department will not receive names but will either work alphabetically or vaccinate certain ages on certain days.
“When we get into the age groups, we will have to limit what we do,” she said. “We might do 70 to 72 years old one day or go into the alphabet.”
Beach said there will be make up days for people to get the vaccine if they miss their allotted days.
“We will get everybody and we will continue to let the public know how we will do that,” she said. “We ask that you not call to see where you are on the list. It will help us to go faster if you let us contact you.”
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson was one of the first responders to receive the initial dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.
Sanderson took to Facebook to talk about his experience getting the vaccine saying that he had struggled with the decision to receive the vaccine.
“First, let me say that I am not bragging about being able to receive the vaccine,” he said in the post. “I actually feel a little badly for being able to so early. I have struggled a little with the decision. I have watched this unfold, and read about it and listened to medical professionals because I am not.”
Sanderson said ultimately his situation as the Sheriff led him in the decision.
“I am sworn to serve and protect, and my primary objective is to protect human life,” Sanderson said. “If we don’t stay healthy we simply can’t provide the services that you expect and, quite frankly, pay for. I also choose to lead by example.”
Sanderson said he believes it is everyone’s right to decide for themselves if they want to take the vaccine or not, and added that he does not judge those who choose not to.
“It felt safe, hurt less than my last flu vaccine,” said Sanderson, adding that about four hours later there was no pain at all, no redness, no swelling and no heat.
Baptist Health celebrated a milestone with distributing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administering more than 11,000 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers across all their locations including Madisonville.
“We are still vaccinating staff as they express interest in receiving it and we are working with the Hopkins County Health Department to get to the other Tier 1 medical workers and first responders in the community,” said Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health Madisonville. “We will begin administering second doses the week of Jan. 6 to those that were first to receive it.”
“The detailed planning and commitment to excellence our team has displayed in preparation to administer the vaccine has been remarkable,” said Robert Ramey, president of Baptist Health Madisonville. “As we approach the New Year, our team is proud to be given the opportunity to begin this historic vaccinating process that will eventually lead to the end of this pandemic.”
As the accessibility to the vaccine increases in 2021, Baptist Health encourages the communities they serve to continue following the CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.
“It’s critically important that we, as healthcare workers, and our community, continue to follow physical distancing guidelines, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene, even if we have received the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Wayne Lipson the Chief Medical Officer of Baptist Health Madisonville.
With the 62 new cases confirmed by the health department, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County is now at 721.
Quinn said 31 COVID-19 cases were in the hospital as of Wednesday and out of those 31, 12 are in the critical care unit. Quinn added the number of COVID patients makes up 28% of the total patient population in the hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.