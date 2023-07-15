SWEETFEET 1

The Hopkins County Happy Feet is working on its annual fall Sweet Feet event for September, one of the organizations biggest fundraisers of the year.

Cheri McNary, the Happy Feet chairperson, said they do two large fundraisers a year to raise money for the budget for the new shoes they give out to all Hopkins County schools.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.