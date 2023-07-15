The Hopkins County Happy Feet is working on its annual fall Sweet Feet event for September, one of the organizations biggest fundraisers of the year.
Cheri McNary, the Happy Feet chairperson, said they do two large fundraisers a year to raise money for the budget for the new shoes they give out to all Hopkins County schools.
“If you purchase a ticket, you are actually purchasing a pair of shoes for a student in need in Hopkins County,” she said. “Not only do we do the 13 schools in Hopkins County, but we also do the Dawson Springs School system.”
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 in Event Barn B at Mahr Park Arboretum. Tickets are $40 for an individual, and a table of eight is $280. Tickets will go on sale starting Aug. 1
The ticket price includes a meal by Catering & Creations, a bourbon tasting, beverages by Purple Toad and Tradewater Brewery, and access to the silent auction.
“We did the bourbon tasting last year for the very first time, and Purple Toad has always been a part of it,” said McNary. “This will be the first time for Tradewater Brewery, so we are excited about that.”
They are accepting donations to put in the silent auction. She said the sky is the limit when it comes to auction items.
“We just usually have a very big, variety of things,” said McNary. “The more unique the better.”
All the proceeds from the event go toward Happy Feet and getting shoes for the children of Hopkins County.
“Happy Feet has no overhead. There are no paid salaries. There are no expense reimbursements,” said McNary. “All the money we raise stays right here in Hopkins County to benefit Hopkins County students in need.”
This is the 11th year for the Happy Feet organization and the seventh year for the Sweet Feet event.
“It just keeps getting bigger and better,” said McNary. “We have lots of repeats who come to the event every year, and then we also get some new faces. It is great to see what the community does when they know the money is going towards our kids.”
Anyone who wants more information on tickets or donating an auction item can send a message through the Happy Feet Facebook page to get in touch with the correct committee member.
