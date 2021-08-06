Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Brian McClain, 41, of Earlington, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
Danielle LIttlepage, 38, of Mortons Gap, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication and failure to appear.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Kyler Hearon, 28, of Wayne, West Virginia, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
Felipe Perasc, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Bart Presley, 60, of Owensboro, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Jason Gossett, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Richard Cotton, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Judith Henderson, 53, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
David Parish, 55, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Christian Conrad, 21, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Phillip Adams, 63, of White Plains, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Linda Sanders, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with six counts of failure to appear.
Chucketta Grimes, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with theft of identity of another without consent.
Amari Anderson, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Kevin Milam, 51, of Scottsville, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
