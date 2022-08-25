According to a release issued by the Madisonville Police Department Wednesday afternoon, a Madisonville-North Hopkins teacher was charged on Monday with 11 counts of distributing obscene material to minors.
A release from MPD states that Brandon Poole, 39 of Madisonville, who is a English/Language arts teacher at North Hopkins, is accused of showing an animated video that contained obscene material to students in the class room.
Hopkins County Schools released the following statement following the arrest: “Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. This matter was immediately turned over to the authorities and is now being handled by law enforcement.”
Poole is the second high school teacher in Hopkins County to be accused of inappropriate behavior within the last week. James P. Larson, 55, a health teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, was charged on Monday with sexual abuse of a juvenile.
