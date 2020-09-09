Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan, Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton stood before a socially distanced room of concerned citizens Tuesday night at a special called meeting of the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County.
The three community leaders first heard questions and comments regarding the shooting that occurred in Madisonville on Aug. 30. The shooting occurred at a block party and five people were injured.
One of the people at the block party, Laura Moore, spoke about the shooting.
“My friend’s car was shot several times,” she said. “We were the first victims at the hospital. It was pretty scary for me. Everything happened so fast, and once we got to the hospital, it was about 20 minutes before the first officer came. The next day … nobody came to check. I understand there was a lot of stuff going on, but we ended up taking the car to the police station. It didn’t seem like there was a rush.”
Moore claimed that she saw numerous police officers driving by the block party the night of the shooting as well.
“From my personal experience, it was just not quick enough for what happened,” she said. “I wish there was more of a rush.”
Bryan addressed Moore saying the crime scene was one of the largest he has seen in 25 years of law enforcement work.
“For a small department like us, that really taxed our manpower that night,” Bryan said. “It put us at a little bit of a disadvantage. When we have a crime scene like that … one of our main concerns is to collect evidence. We did have officers respond to the hospital … why they were not able to interview you (Moore), I don’t know.”
When asked about the amount of people gathered in one place the night of the shooting and the recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office to limit large gatherings during the time of COVID-19, Bryan said that the gathering suggestions are just that.
“We did not receive any phone calls about their being loud music or that the roads were blocked,” said Bryan, adding that there was one call saying they were concerned that the block party would cause COVID-19 to spread more.
“We cannot enforce the guidelines at all,” said Bryan. “As far as social distancing, it is a guideline. Not a law. Our hands are a little bit tied in that regard. We are now just trying to complete the most complete investigation we can.”
“If we are not called there for a reason like a loud noise complaint or someone is fighting, then people don’t generally want to stop at the party,” said Sanderson. “As law enforcement right now, more than ever, we are faced with situations where people don’t want us in certain places. I think we have a good relationship with our community so we are not seeing a lot of civil unrest like we are seeing across the nation. We have to have a legal right to be somewhere.”
Bryan would not comment on if there were any leads, but did say that information is continuing to come in.
A concern about the department being short staffed was also discussed.
“We are understaffed,” said Bryan. “We have one on deployment. We have several that cannot get to the academy because of the virus so we are having to let them ride with a training officer. They have been on the payroll for quite some time. If the virus had not come along, they would be in the academy. We desperately need that. However, we are limited to our resources.”
Bryan said in total there are about eight positions that need to be filled.
“We are all having to adjust and do the best we can,” he said.
Dispatcher training was also a subject citizens brought up particularly the type of questions that dispatchers ask during a call.
“As far as training goes, our dispatchers go to our law enforcement training academy as well,” said Bryan. “It is a program administered to telecommunicators all across the state. They have a guideline and they have questions they have to ask.”
Bryan said the dispatchers work together as one takes the call, another is dispatching the appropriate people to where they need to go.
“Our dispatch center is state of the art,” said Cotton. “The training they are getting at the academy definitely works here as well. The reason they need the amount of information they need is so they can send the right resources as they are sending them. It matters how many victims there are because that will determine how many ambulances to send. The coronavirus has started affecting government services because we can’t get our dispatchers trained. You don’t want someone taking that 911 call and they not know what they’re doing.”
Training for both officers and dispatchers right now is limited because of COVID, according to Sanderson and Bryan, who both added that Beshear and his administration is ultimately in charge of when the academy can take people again, which would cause a back log of trainees, according to Sanderson.
Bill McReynolds, president of the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County, said the meeting was “good open dialogue.”
“I know we could talk all day but it is all about action,” he said. “This is a conversation that we definitely had to have. In the past 30 days or so there has been a lot going on. We have reached a point where enough is enough, and we have to speak up and speak out about these things. We need to have some understanding.”
