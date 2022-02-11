Valentine’s Day is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with a Sip N Paint event organized by the Women of Worth.
Evelyn Craig, a member of the Madisonville Women of Worth organization, said the group offering the event to give adults something special to do for Valentine’s weekend.
“We are bringing something different to Madisonville, something romantic,” she said.
The event will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday at The Larry Carney Center at 230 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The cost for an individual is $30 and for couples, it is $50.
The cost includes a canvas set up, paint and brushes, wine, and food spread with fruit, cheese, crackers, sausage.
Individuals or couples will be able to choose between several different canvases to paint. There is no registration needed, anyone wanting to participate can just show up the night of and pay at the door.
There will be a raffle for two baskets, one curated for men and one for women. Raffle participants will need to be present to win. The ticket cost is $2 for one or three for $5.
Craig said the baskets are open for anyone to win, and the same person can purchase tickets for both baskets. The baskets could make a nice Valentine’s gift for someone’s significant other. The WOW will also give out a prize for the best painting at the end of the night.
Women of Worth was started in 2020 as a non-profit outreach organization to make positive changes in the community and in each other’s lives one day at a time. The organization gives back to the community through the free events they put on for the children and elderly.
“We have these events so we are able to do free events for the children and help the elderly of our community,” she said. “We are able to get families the things they need who can’t afford it right as times are hard due to COVID.”
For more information, reach out to the WOW President Towanna Bell at 270-619-3205.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.