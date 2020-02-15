Madisonville restaurant owners be warned: if you’re behind in your taxes, you could be named publicly.
A member of the city tourism advisory board suggested that at a Thursday night meeting. Michael Hunt wondered about delinquent restaurant tax payments after learning the January revenue was a bit below expectations.
“It would be nice to know who’s not participating,” Hunt said.
City accountant Rhonda Bryant indicated during the meeting that some businesses could be delinquent.
“We’re working on that,” Bryant told Hunt. “They have gotten some phone calls.” Bryant noted she does not handle those cases.
Mayoral Executive Assistant Debby Myers said a list of businesses can be made available at the next meeting Thursday, Mar. 12.
“It’s our right to know who’s not paying, and why not,” Hunt said after the meeting.
A financial report submitted at the meeting showed the city received $128,398 in restaurant taxes during January. The money is used for special events such as the Friday Night Live series.
“The budget’s only about $129,166 per month,” board member Chip Tate said. “So it can’t be that big of an impact.” The $768 deficit is based on a revised annual budget of $1.55 million.
The tourism advisory board and city Tourism Committee did not take any votes, as Chairman Adam Townsend ruled a quorum was not present. But other matters were discussed:
• Work to complete the new football field as Festus Claybon Park has been delayed due to the winter rain. No completion date was announced.
• Minor adjustments have been made to the location of new amenities at Mahr Park. Mayoral Executive Assistant Debby Myers said in a best-case scenario, a new playground could be finished by next fall.
• Townsend advised that the upcoming fiscal 2021 budget is likely to include money for the new sports complex at Mid Town Commons. A decision on that is likely by the June meeting.
