During Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 address, Monday, he announced schools would not meet in person for the remainder of the current academic school year.
Hopkins County Board of Education unanimously voted on the calendar change during the district’s first virtual meeting Monday night. Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said closing out this school year and moving into the next will look differently than previously scheduled.
Nontraditional Instruction Days will continue through Friday, May 8. District schools will let out a week earlier than previously scheduled. The governor asked superintendents to reach 1,062 hours of instruction, said Ashby.
For Hopkins County, that milestone will be met Wednesday, May 6. Ashby said they are expanding until Friday, based on conversations with principals and district leadership to give educators enough time to plan for final grades.
“That would give teachers and staff enough time to work out a plan to determine final grading based on the SKILLS Days (Nontraditional Instruction Days) and to calculate that consistently across our district,” she said. “It will also give us time that we could work on obtaining any materials students have left in our facilities.”
Teachers have a contractual agreement to work 185 days; they will meet that agreement Monday, May 18. During those 10 days, Ashby said teachers would finalize grades, and a limited number will work in the buildings to clean lockers, desks and prepare those materials to be picked up by students and parents.
“Most importantly, there will be discussions about how we ended the year, and how we will begin next year based on the gaps we have experienced through COVID-19,” Ashby said. “And what it would look like on developing content and delivery for when we return to school for the 2020-21 school year.”
Beshear said the closure to all in-person school gatherings affects proms and graduations. Seniors had already emailed Ashby with questions about prom and graduation.
“I made a commitment to our students at Central, at North and also at the Academy, that I would do everything I could to make sure that we held those activities when it was safe to do so,” she said. “At this point, we know that’s not going to be this academic year.”
Ashby said she is going to meet with the high school principals today and get feedback from back from them about moving forward. The Kentucky Education Department’s Student Advisory Council voted, and Ashby said they would rather have in-person graduations, even if it were at a later date, said Ashby.
“We will gather information from the high school principals and my director of secondary and see how we are going to proceed based on this new information from the governor,” she said.
Schools will continue to provide food programs possibly even after the school year ends, said Ashby.
In other news, the board:
• approved the historic Munn Schoolhouse off Princeton Road as surplus property so that another entity can take control of the landmark building.
• announced a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, where they will discuss the new Hanson Elementary School project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.