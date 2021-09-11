The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 45-year-old man.
Jason Attebury, of Manitou, was pronounced dead at Baptist Health in Madisonville around 1:31 a.m. Friday morning.
According to a release from the jail, inmates notified jail staff that Attebury was having difficulty breathing around 12:50 a.m. and was “immediately” attended to by on site medical staff and jail deputies.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said Attebury was arrested on Dec. 10, 2019 and was being held on multiple charges.
Lewis said that foul play is not suspected at this time but the KSP investigation is still ongoing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.