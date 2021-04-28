A Madisonville woman was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (substance — first offense) after she crashed into the Harbor Freight store at 1235 at North Main Street in Madisonville Tuesday.
Around 10 a.m., Madisonville Police Department officers responded to the store where they found a vehicle operated by Heather Heath, 33, crashed into the east wall of the store causing “moderate damage.”
“No pedestrian or employees were injured,” according to a statement from MPD officers. “The driver of the vehicle was transported by Medical Center Ambulance Service to Baptist Health ER with possible injuries.”
Officers were assisted on scene by Madisonville Fire Department, Medical Center Ambulance Service and All American Towing.
