The Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Thomas Ahedo, was charged, March 3, for operating on a suspended/revoked license, improper equipment and possession of methamphetamine.
Howard L. McKinney, was charged, March 3, for robbery in the first degree, nonpayment of court costs, fines or fees, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order, and failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey W. McKinney, was charged, March 3, for robbery in the first degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court.
Jacorion C. Murray, was charged, March 3, for failure to appear in court.
Georgetta Kay Christian, was charged, March 3, for failure to appear in court.
Jacob T. McKinney, was charged, March 3, for robbery in the first degree.
Andrew Miller, was charged, March 3, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to provide insurance.
Julia Kathleen Woods, was charged, March 4, for public intoxication under a controlled substance, disorderly conduction in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and drug paraphernalia.
Alyssia N. Moulton, was charged February 28, as a fugitive from another state.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Jesse R. Joseph, of Evansville, IN, was charged, March 3, for theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting for more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
Venus A. Fox, of Manitou, was charged, March 3, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Zachary L. Luckett, of Morton’s Gap, was charged, March 4, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
