Chappell will run against Rep. Prunty for House seat

An educator in Muhlenberg County has filed for the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Democrat Crystal Chappell is seeking to unseat Republican State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, who filed in November to run for her third term. She submitted her paperwork to the Secretary of State and announced her Democratic candidacy for House District 15 last week. District 15 includes all of Muhlenberg County and 15 precincts in Hopkins County.
Chappell has been teaching at the middle school level for the past 17 years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Learning and Behavior Disorders from Murray State University and a Master of Arts Degree in Special Education Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan College.
"As a dedicated educator, I know what it means to serve my community. I am eager to take my service to the next level while working with Team Kentucky to create greater opportunities for all Kentuckians," Chappell said in a news release. "We need a legislative body that works in unison to ensure that your children have a quality public education, to protect your hard earned pensions and retirement, and to provide you with more good paying jobs with livable wages. As your representative, my primary goal is to lift up the citizens of District 15 and to be your advocate and voice in Frankfort."
Chappell had an unsuccessful bid for state Senate in 2018. She serves as a board member of the Kentucky Democratic Party State Central Executive Committee and chair of the Muhlenberg County Democratic Party.
